‘Why is Cockroach Janata Party withheld in India?’: Chinmayi, Vir Das, Prakash Raj react as their X account faces issue
The Twitter account of the viral satirical party, Cockroach Janata Party, was withheld in India. Here's how celebrities reacted.
A viral, satirical political movement called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has caught everyone’s attention. However, days after its formation, the movement’s X (formerly Twitter) account was withheld in India. Celebrities such as Chinmayi Sripaada, Vir Das and Prakash Raj reacted to it.
Chinmayi, Vir Das react to CJP X account being withheld
The movement’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, took to his personal X account on Thursday and posted a screenshot of the CJP X account being withheld. His caption read: “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” The screenshot shows that the account was withheld in response to a ‘legal demand’.
“Why is Cockroach Janta Party withheld in India?” questioned singer Chinmayi, re-sharing the post. “It’s giving full Streisand effect,” wrote Vir with his trademark humour, also re-sharing the post. The Streisand Effect is a psychological and social phenomenon in which an attempt to hide, censor, or remove information inadvertently makes it much more widely known.{{/usCountry}}
“Why is Cockroach Janta Party withheld in India?” questioned singer Chinmayi, re-sharing the post. “It’s giving full Streisand effect,” wrote Vir with his trademark humour, also re-sharing the post. The Streisand Effect is a psychological and social phenomenon in which an attempt to hide, censor, or remove information inadvertently makes it much more widely known.{{/usCountry}}
Prakash Raj, Sanam Shetty support CJP{{/usCountry}}
Prakash Raj, Sanam Shetty support CJP{{/usCountry}}
Recently, Abhijeet had claimed on his X that CJP’s GenZ movement intends to show their dissent through peaceful and democratic means. Reposting it, Prakash wrote, “Hope … this is what will happen .. the youth of my country will Rise..Resist and Reclaim, more power to you all and @Cockroach4India #justasking.”
He also reposted when the founder announced that they had opened another X account. The new account’s post read, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.” Actor Sanam Shetty was also all praise for the movement, writing, “In just a week #CockroachJantaParty has become the most massive power centre Nationwide!! It's new and very promising but il wait to see the direction it takes! Wishing the best #VoiceOfYouth.”
What is the Cockroach Janata Party?
CJP was founded on May 16 by 30-year-old political strategist Abhijeet. The movement began in response to a remark by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant. During a court hearing, he had said, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.”
Though CJP is not a registered political party, it released a 5-point manifesto. Within days of its launch, the movement amassed 16.3 million Instagram followers. The founder has made claims that attempts are being made to hack the movement’s Instagram page.
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