‘Why is Cockroach Janata Party withheld in India?’: Chinmayi, Vir Das, Prakash Raj react as their X account faces issue

A viral, satirical political movement called the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has caught everyone’s attention. However, days after its formation, the movement’s X (formerly Twitter) account was withheld in India. Celebrities such as Chinmayi Sripaada, Vir Das and Prakash Raj reacted to it.

Chinmayi, Vir Das react to CJP X account being withheld

Vir Das and Chinmayi Sripaada reacted to the Cockroach Janata Party X account being withheld in India.

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The movement’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, took to his personal X account on Thursday and posted a screenshot of the CJP X account being withheld. His caption read: “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” The screenshot shows that the account was withheld in response to a ‘legal demand’.

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{{^usCountry}} “Why is Cockroach Janta Party withheld in India?” questioned singer Chinmayi, re-sharing the post. “It’s giving full Streisand effect,” wrote Vir with his trademark humour, also re-sharing the post. The Streisand Effect is a psychological and social phenomenon in which an attempt to hide, censor, or remove information inadvertently makes it much more widely known. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why is Cockroach Janta Party withheld in India?” questioned singer Chinmayi, re-sharing the post. “It’s giving full Streisand effect,” wrote Vir with his trademark humour, also re-sharing the post. The Streisand Effect is a psychological and social phenomenon in which an attempt to hide, censor, or remove information inadvertently makes it much more widely known. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Prakash Raj, Sanam Shetty support CJP {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prakash Raj, Sanam Shetty support CJP {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Abhijeet had claimed on his X that CJP’s GenZ movement intends to show their dissent through peaceful and democratic means. Reposting it, Prakash wrote, “Hope … this is what will happen .. the youth of my country will Rise..Resist and Reclaim, more power to you all and @Cockroach4India #justasking.”

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He also reposted when the founder announced that they had opened another X account. The new account’s post read, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol.” Actor Sanam Shetty was also all praise for the movement, writing, “In just a week #CockroachJantaParty has become the most massive power centre Nationwide!! It's new and very promising but il wait to see the direction it takes! Wishing the best #VoiceOfYouth.”

What is the Cockroach Janata Party?

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CJP was founded on May 16 by 30-year-old political strategist Abhijeet. The movement began in response to a remark by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant. During a court hearing, he had said, “There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone.”

Though CJP is not a registered political party, it released a 5-point manifesto. Within days of its launch, the movement amassed 16.3 million Instagram followers. The founder has made claims that attempts are being made to hack the movement’s Instagram page.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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