Yogi Babu’s Pei Mama slammed online for copying Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot poster

The new poster for the upcoming Tamil horror comedy Pei Mama, starring Yogi Babu in the lead, has been called out by several Twitter user for blatantly copying the poster of Vicky Kaushal’s horror drama Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Several Twitter users shared the two posters to highlight how the makers of Pei Mama used the exact same poster of Bhoot with very little changes.

Looking at both posters, it is evident that the makers of Pei Mama used the body swap feature to just replace Vicky Kaushal from the original poster with Yogi Babu’s face.

Pei Mama, which has been directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, is gearing up for theatrical release on September 24. The film also stars Mottai Rajendran and yesteryear heroine and Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Rekha. Both of them will be seen playing ghosts in the movie.

The supporting cast includes MS Bhaskar, Kovai Sarala, Vaiyapuri, Ramesh Khanna and Chaams among others.

The trailer for the movie was released recently and it was received well by the audience. As per the trailer, the film is about Yogi Babu's character coming to the rescue of a ghost being haunted by other ghosts.

Yogi Babu was recently seen in Netflix’s Tamil anthology Navarasa. He starred in a segment called Summer of ‘92 by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The short was based on the human emotion ‘hasya’ (laughter).

Yogi Babu’s character and its representation was called out by several people. In the short, he plays a school dropout who goes on to become a popular comedian in Tamil cinema.

The segment openly ridiculed Yogi Babu’s character who comes from a marginalised caste. Lines like 'panni moonji vaaya (pig face)' and “adhu panni maathiri irrukum aana nai dhaan (it looks like a pig, but it’s really a dog)' were heavily criticised on Twitter.

Yogi Babu, who is unarguably the busiest comedian in Tamil cinema right now, is looking forward to the release of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe next.