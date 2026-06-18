6 minutes of new footage in Peddi: What has been added and deleted from Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. After two weeks of its release, almost six minutes of new scenes have been added to the film after the director confirmed that scenes objectifying Janhvi’s character were removed.

Almost 6 minutes of new scenes added to Peddi

Shruti Haasan, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the song Hellallallo from Peddi.

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Peddi's official social media accounts announced that almost 6 minutes of footage will be added to the film two weeks after its release. Making the announcement with a still of Ram’s titular character from the film, they wrote, “The #Peddi experience gets better (star-eyed emoji) 5 mins 56 seconds of new scenes will be added from tomorrow in theatres.”

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{{^usCountry}} This comes after Buchi confirmed the same at a press conference earlier this week. “We have already edited it,” he said regarding the objectionable scenes, adding, “There are two or three more scenes of Achiyyamma that we’re adding to the film. After watching them, I’m sure the audience will connect even more to the character.” Fans react to newly added Peddi scenes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after Buchi confirmed the same at a press conference earlier this week. “We have already edited it,” he said regarding the objectionable scenes, adding, “There are two or three more scenes of Achiyyamma that we’re adding to the film. After watching them, I’m sure the audience will connect even more to the character.” Fans react to newly added Peddi scenes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Fans who watched Peddi after the scenes were added confirmed that the problematic scene where Peddi kisses Achiyyamma without her consent and other scenes hypersexualising her have been removed from the film. They also reveal that a pelli choopulu (matchmaking) scene and a market scene have been added. Some even posted pictures from theatres while watching Peddi, sharing that the film's love, comedy, and emotional scenes have been streamlined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans who watched Peddi after the scenes were added confirmed that the problematic scene where Peddi kisses Achiyyamma without her consent and other scenes hypersexualising her have been removed from the film. They also reveal that a pelli choopulu (matchmaking) scene and a market scene have been added. Some even posted pictures from theatres while watching Peddi, sharing that the film's love, comedy, and emotional scenes have been streamlined. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pelli Choopulu Scene Added. Market Scenes Added. Janvi Objectify Scene & Kiss Scene Deleted #Peddi,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user confirming the news. “The added Pelli Choopulu scenes are hilarious in the first half and emotionally effective in the second half. The market scene before the Chikri song adds a nice layer to the romance, while the new Janhvi Rao Ramesh Charan scenes provide better justification for Rao Ramesh’s actions and strengthen the emotional flow,” wrote another.

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However, not everyone was convinced, with one X user still criticising Peddi and Achiyyamma’s love story. “Orey entra idhi @BuchiBabuSana vallu edho amara pemikula valla expression chusthe deep love la undhi kani kalisindhe okka scene lo ichindhe oka dhikkumalina Explanation...! #Peddi (What is this Buchi Babu Sana? You’re portraying them as eternal lovers with their expressions showing deep love. But they just met in one scene, and you’ve given a silly explanation).”

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An X user even wrote, “No point in adding new scenes now. This should have been done during first weekend, or at worst, by second weekend. Many films are releasing this week & screens will be reduced. Also, collections usually come to lower levels by third weekend. Pathetic job by team. #Peddi.”

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has collected ₹226 crore net in India and ₹320.20 crore worldwide in 14 days. The film’s team claims it has grossed over ₹400 crore in the same period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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