Buchi Babu Sana revises Peddi after hypersexualisation backlash, adds new Janhvi Kapoor scenes in June 17 re-release

Following heavy criticism over its portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character, the makers of the sports drama Peddi have announced a major update. Director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that an extended version of the film will hit theatres on June 17. This new cut will reintroduce three specific scenes that were previously left out, a move directly prompted by public backlash regarding how her character, Achiyyamma, was written and presented. The decision follows weeks of intense online debate. Many viewers criticized several of her scenes, calling them objectifying, unnecessary, and detrimental to the film. Peddi backlash leads to major edit: new Janhvi Kapoor scenes added in extended theatrical version.

What the director announced At a success meet on Sunday, June 14, director Buchi Babu Sana confirmed that the team has already reworked the film's cut to restore deleted scenes. "We have already edited it," the director told reporters. "They will be added from this Wednesday. We have added a total of three scenes. There will be scenes related to the heroine and also one scene for Jagapathi Babu. All the missing elements will be included in it."

The new version aims to add more emotional depth to Janhvi Kapoor’s character. "There are two more scenes related to Janhvi's character. After watching them, the audience will connect even more with the character," he explained. "I believe that with that, Janhvi's character will reach another level."

Along with Janhvi Kapoor's new moments, an additional scene featuring veteran actor Jagapathi Babu will also be put back into the film.