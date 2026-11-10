A private 13-year marriage, a public Instagram account, and sudden separation: Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva Konidela's story

Deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife of 13 years, Anna Lezhneva, are getting a divorce. In a joint statement, the couple who have two children together stated that while their marriage has come to an end, they plan to co-parent and remain friends. The couple that remained mysterious and insanely private for most of their marriage only recently gave an insight into it. Six months is all fans got.

Pawan Kalyan's private marriage to Anna Lezhneva

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva met on the set of the 2011 film Tees Maar Khan.

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While it is a common misconception that Pawan married Russian national Anna after meeting her on the set of the 2011 film Tees Maar Khan, it is actually unknown how and when the couple met. For years, many mistook Dana Marks, who played a minor role in the film, to be his wife after news of his marriage broke in 2013. It's also unknown when their daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, was born, though their son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was born in 2017.

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Dana Marks and Pawan Kalyan during Tees Maar Khan promotions.

In July 2023, speculation first arose that Pawan was divorcing his wife as he contested in AP elections. The Jana Sena Party's social media posted a happy picture of the couple that dispelled these rumours. Anna, who maintained a low profile for years, debuted on Instagram in March this year with Pawan welcoming her onto the platform, writing, “Wishing you the very best as you step into this space. Looking forward to your presence bringing meaningful engagement and inspiring interactions.”

Anna Lezhneva's public Instagram account

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{{^usCountry}} The enigmatic couple suddenly became public. Anna, who was only seen in pictures and videos accompanying Pawan to events would give his fans a glimpse of their life. “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now,” she wrote while debuting on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enigmatic couple suddenly became public. Anna, who was only seen in pictures and videos accompanying Pawan to events would give his fans a glimpse of their life. “Long overdue. Feels like the right time now,” she wrote while debuting on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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In April, she recalled the Singapore school fire that their son Mark escaped from a year ago. “Today is an emotional day for our family. It’s Akira’s birthday. We are so proud of the man he’s becoming. A deep thinker, a curious learner, and so kind. And it’s also one year since the fire where Mark nearly lost his life. Today, we celebrate both our boys. But for Mark, it feels like his 2nd birthday,” read her post accompanied by a rare picture of the kid. Their children have rarely been seen in public.

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Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva with children from his second marriage, Aadhya and Akira Nandan.

In June, she recalled how how heartbreaking it was to see Pawan struggle to find his footing in politics before the 2024 elections. “And while he was out there fighting battles in public, I was at home trying to stay strong for our children, often feeling completely alone. There were days I wanted to break down too. Days I was scared. Days I wondered how much more one person could endure for what he believed in,” wrote Anna, revealing that it was not an easy last few years for them.

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But when she graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Master of Arts degree, Pawan was by her side with a smile on his face. In July, she insisted that people refer to her as a Konidela, not a Lezhneva, as she took on her married surname. She was also emotional when Pawan had to undergo a shoulder surgery for an old injury.

Anna often shared pictures and videos of her family life and fitness updates. And Pawan's fans followed it all hawk-eyed. In October, they noticed that she had deactivated her account with no warning. In November, they announced their separation.

Pawan Kalyan-Anna Lezhneva’s statement on divorce

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Pawan and Anna’s statement that was released late on Monday reads: “To Our Well-Wishers, Near and Dear Ones ...After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority.”

“During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey. Pawan Kalyan Konidala, Anna Konidala,” further read the statement. A source close to the Konidela family has confirmed to Hindustan Times that a divorce petition has been filed, though Pawan has not addressed the same on his social media.

Pawan Kalyan’s previous two marriages

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Pawan married a woman named Nandini from Visakhapatnam in 1997. He debuted in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi and previously trained in the port city with acting coach-writer Satyanand. While Pawan and Nandini reportedly separated in 1999, the marriage only became public when she filed a case against the actor-politician and his family in 2007. According to TOI, Nandini accused Pawan of desertation and bigamy, seeking ₹5 lakh per month in maintenance. The case was eventually settled and the marriage was dissolved in 2008 with a one-time settlement.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai married in 2009 and divorced in 2011.

Pawan met actor Renu Desai on the set of Badri in 2000. Their son, Akira Nandan, was born in 2004. After Nandini moved court, Pawan’s lawyers reportedly argued that he and Renu weren’t legally married but were in a live-in relationship. They eventually married in 2009, and their daughter, Aadhya, was born in 2010. They filed for divorce in 2011, and it was finalised in 2012. Renu has been vocal about the relentless trolling she has faced in recent years, often calling out people for defining her by their relationship.