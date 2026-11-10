Pawan Kalyan separates from wife Anna Konidela after 13 years of marriage; divorce petition filed

Popular film actor, Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan Konidela announced divorce to Anna Konidela. In a joint statement issued late on Monday night, the couple said that after sharing an important part of their lives together, they had decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013 after they worked in Tees Maar Khan together.

Pawan Kalyan-Anna Konidela release joint statement They stated that although their marital relationship was coming to an end, they would continue to remain good friends and fulfil their responsibilities as dedicated parents to their children. They made it clear that the happiness and well-being of their children would always remain their shared priority.

The couple also requested the public and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this personal transition and urged everyone to approach the matter with understanding. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported them throughout their journey.

The statement issued in the names of Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela did not disclose the reasons behind their decision to separate. It also made no mention of the legal divorce proceedings or arrangements concerning the custody of their children.

According to Jana Sena sources, discussions regarding the matter had reportedly been taking place between the two for the past few months. The sources confirmed that both had already filed a petition in the Family Court and reiterated that the decision to separate was being taken by mutual consent.