Pawan Kalyan's wife says son Mark Shankar almost lost his life in Singapore fire; investigation still on a year later

She revealed that the investigation in the case is still ongoing despite the death of a child, writing, “One year later, the investigation is still ongoing. We still don’t know who is responsible for the loss of little Freya, who was only 10… and for the 18 children who were hospitalized. Some children still need surgeries. Their burns were too deep.”

Anna began her note by acknowledging Akira and Mark both, writing, “Today is an emotional day for our family. It’s Akira’s birthday. We are so proud of the man he’s becoming. A deep thinker, a curious learner, and so kind. And it’s also one year since the fire where Mark nearly lost his life. Today, we celebrate both our boys. But for Mark, it feels like his 2nd birthday.”

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan ’s younger son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, was injured in a fire accident at his Singapore school a year ago to this date. His wife, Anna Lezhneva, took to her Instagram to celebrate his eldest son, Akira Nandan, on his 22nd birthday. But she also took time out to celebrate her 8-year-old son, Mark, on what she said feels like his second birthday.

Anna also recalled what it felt like to watch Mark struggle to breathe after his lungs were damaged, “By God’s grace, Mark survived. His lungs were damaged, but today he is okay. He is here, and that is everything. I still remember sitting by his hospital bed, watching him struggle to breathe. No mother should ever go through that.”

She thanked the construction workers who saved 15 children before the firefighters arrived, ending her note with, “Please stay safe. Have a fire extinguisher or a fire blanket at home - and I pray you never have to use it.”

The Singapore school fire accident On April 8, 2025, a fire broke out at a shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore. Mark was one of the children and adults injured in the fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward for burns and smoke inhalation. After a brief hospitalisation, he was discharged and returned to India on April 13.

After his return, Pawan revealed that Mark was away at summer camp when the incident took place. “Following the unfortunate fire incident at my son Mark Shankar’s summer camp in Singapore, I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers, concern, and support from all-over the world,” he wrote back then about the outpouring of support. Anna tonsured her hair in Tirumala after Mark was out of danger.

For the unversed, Pawan has four children. He shares two children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, with his ex-wife Renu Desai and Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark with Anna.