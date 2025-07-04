Mark Shankar can't stand still as he accompanies dad Pawan Kalyan to work; fans call him, brother Akira Nandan ‘cuties’

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan visited his constituency, Mangalagiri, with his sons Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. After his party, the Jana Sena Party, posted a video of his sons accompanying him, fans were thrilled by the ‘cuties’ as it is a rare occurrence. Akira Nandan and Mark Shankar accompanied their father to work in Mangalagiri.

Pawan Kalyan’s sons accompany him to work

The JSP page on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Pawan, Akira and Mark, writing, “State Deputy Chief Minister Sri @PawanKalyan arrived at his residence in Mangalagiri on Friday morning with his elder son Akira Nandan and younger son Mark Shankar. Sri Pawan Kalyan discussed important matters with officials and party representatives.” In the video, Mark can be seen looking hilariously fidgety as he holds his dad’s hand. Akira, who’s already taller than his father, walks alongside him.

Fans were thrilled to see the trio with one fan commenting, “Mark babu apude dance kuda nerchukunadu Naatu naatu step esthunadu (Mark babu is learning dance, it looks like, he’s even doing the Naatu Naatu step).” Another wrote, “Mark babu ki oka chota kalu agatle atu etu potunnadd, cute (Mark babu cannot seem to stand still, cute).” One even called him “Cutie mark.” Some fans hoped that Akira would follow in his father’s footsteps and debut in Tollywood soon, with one of them writing, “AKIRA looks (good and heart eyes emojis) new king of TFI.”

For the unversed, Pawan was married to Renu Desai from 2009 to 2012. Their son Akira was born in 2004, and their daughter Aradhya was born in 2010. He married Anna Lezhneva in 2012. They have a daughter and a son - Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark, born in 2013 and 2017.

Upcoming work

Pawan has been busy with politics over the last couple of years to complete his pending projects. But after winning the AP election seats and becoming Deputy CM, he has gotten back to shooting. He will soon star in Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which will be released in theatres on 24 July. He will also star in Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.