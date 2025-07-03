Hari Hara Veera Mallu director Jyothi Krisna has a message for trolls targeting Pawan Kalyan film: ‘Nothing can stop us’

The trailer of Krish and Jyothi Krisna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan as the titular Veera Mallu, was released on Thursday. The film, which has been under production for five years, faced everything from a director change to immense trolling to reach this stage. Ironically, even as director Jyothi addressed these trolls at the launch event, the trailer was already being picked apart online. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer screening cancelled at theatre where Pushpa 2 stampede happened) Pawan Kalyan plays the titular outlaw called Veera Mallu fighting against the Mughal empire.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu trailer trolled for some scenes

The trailer saw Pawan as Veera Mallu travelling from Golconda to Delhi to face off Bobby’s Aurangzeb in Delhi. Nidhhi is seen as Panchami, a dancer who seeks Veera Mallu’s help. The trailer is filled with action shots where the titular character sometimes brandishes more than one spear. One scene even shows him blocking a sea of spears, which was promptly made fun of on X (formerly Twitter).

Another scene at the end of the trailer shows him coming face to face with a wolf while holding a torch in his hand. Some believed the VFX was shoddy, while others believed he was facing off a fox, a nickname Pawan’s fans had given to Allu Arjun ever since he supported his uncle’s rival Silpa Ravi. Some laughed, thinking Pawan was facing a fox in the scene, while an X user mocked the VFX, writing, “Rajasaab vs Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Clash of Ameerpet VFX.”

Jyothi Krisna addresses trolls, says nothing can stop them

Jyothi began his speech at the trailer launch by discussing the negativity Hari Hara Veera Mallu has faced: “I’ve decided to talk about a few people after the trailer launch now. I don’t even know how they are or what they look like. There has been a lot of negativity ever since we began shooting this film. They spread false news that this movie wouldn’t be released, and it had been stalled.”

He then spoke of how nothing would stop the team and said, “It has been five years since we began filming this. We faced two lockdowns during the pandemic, but our work didn’t stop. Then there were elections, and Powerstar became the Deputy CM. Still, they didn’t stop, nor did we. Only you (fans) and I know that nothing can stop us or a Powerstar film.”

Jyothi also addressed how the film is mounted on a huge budget, which naysayers believe will cause losses for the producers. He said, “Some even asked if the film would work out because of the huge budget. But money can be no barrier for our Powerstar.”

HHVM was one of the three films Pawan had signed before he campaigned for the AP elections and became the Deputy CM of the state. It will be released on 24 July. He also has Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh lined up.