Ahead of RRR trailer launch, makers release two new posters featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR on Monday unveiled two new posters ahead of the trailer launch on Thursday. A poster each of Jr NTR and Ram Charan, who play the lead characters, were released.

In RRR, Jr NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Unveiling his new poster, Jr. NTR tweeted: “That’s Bheem for you.”

In the poster, NTR flaunts his chiseled physique which he exclusively built for the movie.

Ram Charan also goes shirtless and flaunts his ripped physique in the poster.

Talking about the project, Rajamouli had said at the film’s launch in 2019: “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.”

The film, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi on January 7, 2022, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Earlier this year, the makers released a 2-minute long video which gave a glimpse into everything that has gone into its making. From the sketches of the sets to massive action set pieces, the video establishes that RRR could be the film which can bring back audience to the theatres.