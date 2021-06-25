Ram Charan's fans walk 231 km to meet him, actor greets them with hugs. See pics

Ram Charan on Friday welcomed three of his fans with open arms after they walked 231 kilometers to meet him. The fans began their journey from Jogulamba Gadwal, in Telangana, and reached the Telugu actor's Jubilee Hills residence, in Hyderabad, in four days.

The three fans have been identified as Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi, and Veeresh. Twitter user Vishnu Thej Putta shared pictures of Ram Charan meeting his fans. In the pictures, Ram was seen hugging one of the fans and having a conversation with him while he posed with all three in another picture. of them at his residence.

The Twitter user shared the pictures with the caption, "Mega power star @alwaysramcharan met his ardent fans Sandhya Jayraj, Ravi & Veeresh who walked all the way from Jogulamba Gadwal to Hyd, nearly 231 kms for 4 days, to meet their beloved star. He welcomed them with a warm hug & had an elaborate conversation with them."

A couple of days ago, Ram Charan was spotted on the sets of RRR. He was accompanied by popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and the actor has been busy shooting for it lately. The movie also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani, and it marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

RRR, which is being made on a high budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s, showcasing India's pre-independence era and it will be based on the lives of two renowned revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film was slated to hit the screens worldwide this October.

Besides RRR, Ram Charan will also soon be seen in the upcoming film Acharya. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde, and Sonu Sood. A poster of the movie was shared earlier this year.





