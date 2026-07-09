AICWA demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to probe into Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency after Fauji set safety lapse

Actor Rajesh Sharma's hospitalisation after a suspected insect bite on the sets of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauji has put the spotlight on safety standards at film shoots. The veteran actor is still under close medical care, while the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a high-level probe into the incident. The association has also raised questions over whether adequate medical assistance and workplace safety measures were available at the shooting location.

The incident

Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency on Fauji set: AICWA seeks high-level probe by Telangana CM.

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According to a statement shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee on social media on behalf of Rajesh Sharma's family, the incident took place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad after the day's shoot had wrapped up. “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention,” the statement read.

Around six hours later, his condition began to worsen. He developed severe pain in his right leg and started feeling unwell. Despite this, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he reportedly developed a high fever and became increasingly restless. After landing, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Dhakuria.

Rajesh Sharma remains under close observation

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{{^usCountry}} The actor has now been in hospital for more than a day and continues to battle a rapidly spreading infection. According to the family's statement, the infection has travelled from his toes to his knee, resulting in large blisters on the affected leg. The statement further read, "The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor has now been in hospital for more than a day and continues to battle a rapidly spreading infection. According to the family's statement, the infection has travelled from his toes to his knee, resulting in large blisters on the affected leg. The statement further read, "The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area." {{/usCountry}}

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Doctors are keeping him under constant observation. Treating physician Dr Avijit Bhattacharya said it is still too early to predict how the situation will progress. “Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger. Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life-threatening,” it added.

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AICWA questions safety measures on set

Following the incident, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement expressing concern over the circumstances surrounding Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency.

AICWA President Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, “The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma's condition had become so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?”

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The association also highlighted that it has repeatedly raised concerns over poor hygiene, sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the absence of proper emergency medical facilities at several film sets across the country. “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country,” the statement further read.

Call for a government probe

AICWA has urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to order a detailed investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set in Ramoji Film City.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority,” the statement read.

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The association further added, “If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability.”

Demand for medical support

Apart from seeking an inquiry, AICWA has also demanded that the producers of Fauji take responsibility for Sharma's treatment expenses until he fully recovers. “AICWA further demands that the producer and production house bear the complete cost of Mr. Rajesh Sharma's medical treatment and ensure that he receives the best possible medical care until his full recovery," it read.

The association concluded its statement by stressing that the safety and well-being of everyone working in the film industry must always come before production schedules. “The life, health and dignity of every artist, technician and worker are far more valuable than any film production. No person should ever be forced to work in an unsafe environment. Workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical preparedness must become non-negotiable standards across the Indian film industry,” the association concluded.

Family thanks well-wishers

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In the statement, Sudipa Chatterjee also thanked everyone who has reached out to support Sharma and his family during this difficult period. She noted in the statement, "We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support-especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time. On behalf of Rajesh Sharma's mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us."

Rajesh Sharma most recently starred in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).