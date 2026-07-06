‘Misunderstood’: Akriti Agarwal makes second cryptic post amid ‘cheating’ charge on cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Actor Akriti Agarwal and cricketer Prithvi Shaw got engaged in March this year, posting moments from their happy day on social media in a joint post. However, the actor has, of late, sparked rumours that there might be trouble in their relationship with her posts hinting at cheating and misunderstandings.

Akriti Agarwal makes 2nd cryptic post

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March this year.

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On Sunday, Akriti first sparked rumours of trouble in her relationship with Prithvi when she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. (heart break emoji) Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead …” She also added without naming the person she’s talking about, “Everything is true every rumours is true. What you see on social media about him.”

Akriti Agarwal's post on cheating that sparked it all.

After her post went viral, many wondered if she was claiming that Prithvi had cheated on her. She made a second post. It read: “Misunderstood by many!” without clarifying whether she meant that she had been misunderstood or that people had misunderstood her previous post. Prithvi has not made any comments on the situation, nor has Akriti clarified it. They still follow each other on social media, at the time of writing.

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Akriti Agarwal's second cryptic post.

When Prithvi Shaw gushed over Akriti Agarwal

{{^usCountry}} Akriti also still has her happy memories with Prithvi pinned on her Instagram. In March, after they got engaged, the cricketer had written, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! (trophy and heart emojis) #justengaged.” In April, too, he had posted pictures of his fiancée, writing, “Us, in our element.” His most recent post was on her birthday in May. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akriti also still has her happy memories with Prithvi pinned on her Instagram. In March, after they got engaged, the cricketer had written, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She’s is my perfect innings! (trophy and heart emojis) #justengaged.” In April, too, he had posted pictures of his fiancée, writing, “Us, in our element.” His most recent post was on her birthday in May. {{/usCountry}}

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“Happy birthday Akriti. No one will ever truly understand how much you mean to me…Through every high and every low, you stood by me, understood me, and never gave up on us. Thank you for choosing me, for loving me the way you do, and for being my partner in this crazy world. I don’t say it enough, but I love you more than words can ever explain,” he wrote, adding, “Forever grateful… forever yours. In a world full of choices… I’d still choose you, every single time.”

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Akriti is an actor who has worked in the Telugu film Trimukha this year. Written and directed by Razesh Naidu, it is produced by Sridevi Maddali and Ramesh Maddali under the banner Akhira Dream Creations. The film also stars Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Aditya Srivastav, Rajendran, Suman, and others.