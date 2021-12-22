Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Alia Bhatt says Jr NTR, Ram Charan always spoke in Telugu in front of her: 'Looked like I was watching a tennis ball'
telugu cinema

Alia Bhatt says Jr NTR, Ram Charan always spoke in Telugu in front of her: 'Looked like I was watching a tennis ball'

Alia Bhatt spoke about working in SS Rajamouli's RRR and her co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She said that the two actors spoke in Telugu in front of her, which left her clueless.
Alia Bhatt and NTR Jr pose for the photo at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie RRR.(Sunil Khandare)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Alia Bhatt has revealed that her RRR co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan spoke to each other in Telugu in front of her. In a new interview, Alia said that she was confused and waited for someone to translate it for her.

Alia Bhatt will essay the role of Sita in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie narrates a fictional tale about two freedom fighters--Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR in the early 20th century. The film also stars actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

Speaking with Free Press Journal, Alia said, “Jr NTR and Ram were always talking to each other in Telugu in front of me. I used to look like I was watching a tennis ball here and there waiting for someone to translate it for me,” Alia concludes with a chuckle.

Alia also spoke about the film, “I was very excited, but I was also very nervous. I had by then known a bit of the Telugu language and had very well studied the given part and mugged up my lines sitting every day with my coach. But at the end of the day, I think maybe in English or Hindi but not in Telugu. I was nervous and wanted to portray my character well and give the right pauses."

Earlier this month at the film's trailer launch event, Alia had told reporters, "Once I was on set, SS Rajamouli sir had kept everything ready and made it very smooth for me. By the end of it, I was sad that it is over, but hopefully, there will be more films with him in the future."

Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR will release on January 7 next year. The film's release was delayed in the past due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics
alia bhatt ram charan jr ntr ajay devgn ss rajamouli
