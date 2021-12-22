Alia Bhatt dances to Justin Bieber's songs with friends at Meghna Goyal's wedding. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt attended the wedding ceremony of her school friend Meghna Goyal and danced with their friends to singer Justin Bieber songs. Taking to Instagram, several of them gave glimpses inside the festivities.

Alia Bhatt, for the occasion, wore a silver shimmery outfit and paired it with silver jewellery. Initially, she tied her hair back but while dancing she opted to keep it loose. Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a candid picture of the newlywed couple.

Alia and her friends danced to Justin Bieber's Peaches and Baby. Besides Alia, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Tanya Saha Gupta, Devika Advani, Riya Chatterjee, Kripa Mehta, and Disha Khatwani were also part of the celebrations. Alia smiled and posed with her friends. In one of the photos, she is seen holding a bouquet.

Alia Bhatt at Meghna Goyal's wedding.

Alia Bhatt posed with her friends.

Alia was also part of the pre-wedding festivities including haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Alia opted for a yellow dress with white designs, matching jewellery and kept her hair loose for the haldi. On Instagram Stories, she had posted a photo of Meghna and wrote, “My sweet girl”. Alia had also added a red heart emoji.

Last week, Alia had also attended Meghna's bachelorette party. It took place in a garden where a tent-like wooden instalment was tied together and decorated with fairy lights. Carpets were laid on the path leading to a huge dining table. Alia and her friends danced to Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Yes Boss.

A few days ago, Devika had shared photos with Alia and Meghna as they had a good time in a swimming pool. Alia opted for a purple bikini and tied her hair up in a bun. Sharing the post, Devika had captioned it, "Little mermaids."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt is all smiles at friend’s haldi ceremony, poses with bride-to-be and calls her ‘sweet’. See pics

Meanwhile, Alia has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR. Her period action drama RRR, by SS Rajamouli, also features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn.

Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra, a fantasy adventure epic, is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.