Alia Bhatt is all smiles at friend’s haldi ceremony, poses with bride-to-be and calls her ‘sweet’. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt was one of the bridesmaids at the pre-wedding festivities of her school friend Meghna Goyal. Taking to Instagram Stories, Meghna and her friends shared pictures from the haldi ceremony that took place indoors.

For the haldi function, Alia Bhatt wore a yellow dress with white designs. She opted for matching jewellery and kept her hair loose. Alia was seen smiling as she posed with her friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia also shared a picture of Meghna from the event. She wrote, “My sweet girl” along with the photo. She also added a red heart emoji.

Apart from Alia, Devika Advani, Tanya Saha Gupta, Riya Chatterjee, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kripa Mehta, and Disha Khatwani were also part of the festivities. All of them twinned in yellow, except Akansha who wore a white suit.

Last week, Alia was part of Meghna's open-air bachelorette party which also included Akansha and Anushka Ranjan. The event took place in a garden and had a tent-like wooden instalment tied together, decorated by fairy lights. There was also a huge dining table and the path leading up to it was covered with carpets. In one of the video clips, Alia along with her friends, danced to Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Yes Boss' song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon.

Earlier, Devika had shared pictures on Instagram with Alia and Meghna. The trio was seen enjoying themselves inside a swimming pool. Alia wore a purple bikini and tied her hair up in a bun. Devika shared the post and captioned it, "Little mermaids."

Meanwhile, Alia has been busy with the promotions of her films RRR and Brahmastra. She has been travelling to cities including Hyderabad and Delhi. In Delhi, Alia was accompanied by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji and her co-star, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR also features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra, billed as a trilogy, is a fantasy adventure epic written by Ayan Mukerji and backed by filmmaker Karan Johar.

Brahmastra part one will mark the beginning of a new original cinematic universe -- the Astraverse. The film features Ranbir as Shiva, a man with supernatural powers. Alia plays his love interest and Amitabh Bachchan features as his guru.

The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra is set to release worldwide theatrically on September 9 next year.