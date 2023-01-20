Allu Arjun arrives in Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot, fans go gaga over his new look. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun on Thursday evening arrived in Visakhapatnam, Andra Pradesh for the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule, the second part in the franchise. Fans went berserk over the arrival of Arjun as they gathered outside the airport to welcome him. Arjun’s new look and beefed-up body has got the fans so excited that they took to social media to share pictures. (Also read: Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha in Shaakuntalam reminds internet of actor's scene from Rudhramadevi: 'little princess')

Arjun was welcomed by fans throwing flowers at him. One fan account wrote, “Our DEMI MASS GOD @alluarjun (folded hands emoji) Love you Anna!!! (heart emoji) #PushpaTheRule @PushpaMovie.”

Some fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Arjun’s beefed-up body. One wrote, “Ah biceps, hairstyle entamma (Look at those biceps and hairstyle) @alluarjun (fire and explosion emojis) #PushpaTheRule.”

Fans assembled outside Vizag airport to welcome Arjun. They were chanting ‘AA Army’ and ‘Jai Bunny’ with flags in their hands. Another fan account for the actor shared, “Anakapalle AlluArjun Army Ready To Welcome Our IDOL @alluarjun At Vizag Airport (red heart emoji)!! #PushpaTheRule.”

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

At the event, he had said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for the actor to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

In the first film, Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver turned sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

