telugu cinema

Allu Arjun celebrates Holi with family, see pic

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a photo with the actor and their daughter on the occasion of Holi.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Allu Arjun celebrating Holi with family.

Actor Allu Arjun, who has taken a break from the shooting of upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, celebrated Holi with his family. His wife Sneha shared a picture as a story on her Instagram page.

In the picture, Arjun can be seen with his wife and their daughter. All of them are covered in colour. On the career front, Arjun will be next seen on screen in Telugu action-thriller Pushpa.

Allu Arjun with his wife and daughter.

The project will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar.

Raai Laxmi: Kannada cinema has undergone a massive change, it now has pan India appeal

Sesh Adivi: I told Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents that they have me for life

Ravi Teja shoots an action sequence for Khiladi on the streets of Milan, see pic

Mahesh Babu spends Sunday chilling with daughter by the pool, Namrata shares pic

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi was originally signed as the antagonist; however, he recently opted out of the project for reasons unknown. He was subsequently replaced by Fahadh Faasil.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in Visakhapatnam.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious Holi post with Rajpal Yadav from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The film’s director Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the cinematographer tested negative for the coronavirus. The shooting is expected to resume later this month.

The makers had recently revealed that they're spending a whopping 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie which will be shot under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, will release worldwide on August 13.

allu arjun holi

