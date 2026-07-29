Allu Arjun faces backlash over 'wait outside your crush's house' remark at fan meet: ‘So dumb and creepy’

Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of a social media storm after his annual fan meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. While asking his fans to avoid online trolling, the actor quipped that they should “wait outside your crush's house” instead. The remark quickly went viral, triggering sharp criticism online. (Also Read: Allu Arjun asks his ‘fans, anti-fans, haters’ to stop trolling amid criticism over abusive fan wars in Tollywood)

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Raaka with Atlee.

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Several social media users slammed the actor, arguing that the comment trivialised and normalised behaviour that many viewed as promoting stalking.

What did Allu Arjun say

On Tuesday, Arjun met thousands of his fans at the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association summit in Hyderabad. He was seen in his trademark black attire. He also addressed his ‘anti-fans and haters’ apart from his fans and had a special message for them.

He said, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”

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{{^usCountry}} “If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had ₹100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the girl you like's house instead,” Allu Arjun added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had ₹100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the girl you like's house instead,” Allu Arjun added. {{/usCountry}}

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Allu Arjun faces backlash

However, a section of his speech sparked backlash after a clip of him saying, “Go wait outside the house of the girl you like,” went viral on social media. The remark drew criticism from several people, who accused the actor of glorifying behaviour that many interpreted as promoting stalking.

One social media user wrote, “Does he not realise that a huge chunk of his fanbase shares a single brain cell? They could genuinely be influenced to do this just because, to them, he's basically a God”, with another sharing, “Is this what he teaches his son to do? He has a daughter too, for ffs." Another comment read, "This is getting worse and worse. Feels like we are going backwards."

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“WTF, that’s so dumb and creepy," one wrote, with another sharing, “What a dumb and illogical statement to make." “People will people, which is exactly why these famous folks with mics in their hands and a stage, should be very careful about what they say,” one wrote.

Other comments read: “What a disgusting creep”, “This guy is weird”, “This country needs to reflect on its choice of idols”, “Doesn't he know he is speaking on a public platform. Have some sense of accountability what to speak and what not to”, and “Ewww did he really say that”.

Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. He is currently shooting for Raaka with Atlee. Deepika Padukone is his co-star. The actor also has a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up, which is tentatively titled AA23.