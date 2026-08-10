Allu Arjun fans block Vizag streets and chase his car to catch a glimpse of him; get Raaka update. Watch

It was a happy day for Allu Arjun fans in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as the actor was in the city to launch his AAA Cinemas in Inorbit Mall. Streets were filled with his fans who waited along the way to the mall to catch a glimpse of him. The actor indulged fans for selfies and even gave an update on Raaka at the mall.

Allu Arjun fans block streets, chase his car

Allu Arjun's fans blocked the road near his hotel in Visakhapatnam to see a glimpse of him.

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On Sunday, Arjun visited the Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam to launch AAA Cinemas and passed by the Beach Road. Videos from both places show the streets blocked by fans waiting to catch a glimpse of him. One video from Beach Road shows Arjun travelling with police and security as fans mob his car. He comes out of the sunroof and waves at them to calm them down.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video taken from a following car shows fans chasing behind Arjun as his car passed through Beach Road. The police could be seen doing their best to keep fans away from his vehicle. The road on both sides was blocked by fans, temporarily causing traffic problems for others passing by. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video taken from a following car shows fans chasing behind Arjun as his car passed through Beach Road. The police could be seen doing their best to keep fans away from his vehicle. The road on both sides was blocked by fans, temporarily causing traffic problems for others passing by. {{/usCountry}}

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While the Allu Arjun Fans Association of Vizag initially planned a rally, they dropped the idea due to no police permission. The fan page wrote on Saturday evening: “No rally or celebration by the Vizag team due to security reasons. Please cooperate and follow the security guidelines.” But it looks like fans decided to do the next best thing.

Allu Arjun gives Raaka update, recalls memories of Vizag

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Arjun spoke to fans who had also gathered at the mall for the multiplex opening and spoke about his association with the city. “My association with Vizag goes back years. I never dreamt while shooting here years ago that one day a mall might come up here and I would have a multiplex there. There was a time I would roam the streets while shooting Gangotri, and now I can’t step out. I am extremely proud.”

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When fans kept asking him about Raaka, he said, “Raaka? I’ve come here from the Raaka shoot. The shooting is going on in Mumbai, and I asked for a break to come here. I said I need to go to Vizag, see my fans and return.” When fans interrupted him again to click pictures with them, he stopped his speech midway and allowed them to meet him on stage.

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After his visit, Arjun also posted pictures from the theatre’s launch. Raaka is a sci-fi film directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. It stars Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is expected to be released in December 2027. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music.