Allu Arjun gushes over David Warner’s daughters dancing to Pushpa song, fan calls them ‘better than Rashmika Mandanna’

David Warner shared a video of his daughters--Isla Rose, Ivy Mae and Indi Mae--dancing to Saami Saami. The clip got a lot of love from fans and even Allu Arjun himself.
David Warner shared a video of his daughters dancing to Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Australian cricketer David Warner shared a video of his three daughters--Isla Rose, Ivy Mae and Indi Mae--dancing to the song Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise. “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1,” he captioned the Instagram post.

The video got a stamp of approval from Allu Arjun himself. “Sooo cuteee,” he commented, along with laughing and heart emojis. David’s wife Candace Warner wrote, “Go girls!”

Fans appreciated the performance as well. “Look at Isla - she’s got the moves happening,” one wrote, while another called the trio ‘better than Rashmika Mandanna’. “I think your whole family should come to Tollywood and settle here. Tollywood is missing such a talented family,” an Instagram user joked. Many also sent requests of the song that they would like to see the Warners dance to next, including Oo Antava and Naatu Naatu.

Earlier, David recreated Allu Arjun’s moves in the song Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise. The actor had reacted to the post with laughing, thumbs-up and fire emojis.

Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, traces the journey of the titular protagonist (played by Allu Arjun) from a coolie to controlling the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film, which also starred Rashmika, was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and was a surprise hit in the northern territories as well. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule is in the works.

Allu Arjun told PTI that he has been approached to make his Bollywood debut. “I have got an offer but nothing concrete or exciting. Hopefully soon (it will happen). It does take courage, you have to risk it (to work in another industry),” he said, adding that he will only take up lead roles in Hindi films and is not ‘interested in anything (else)’.

