Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi celebrate big wins of Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Committee Kurrollu at National Awards

It was a memorable day for the team behind Pushpa 2: The Rule at the 72nd National Film Awards. Sukumar was recognised as Best Screenplay Writer, while Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma took home the award for Best Costume Designer. The victories sparked celebrations across the industry, with Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and many others congratulating the winners and cheering Telugu cinema's impressive run at this year's awards.

Mythri Movie Makers celebrates Sukumar and the costume designers

Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and many stars celebrate the wins at 72nd National Film Awards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mythri Movie Makers was quick to celebrate the film's double win, sharing heartfelt posts for both Sukumar and the costume design team on social media.

Congratulating director Sukumar on his National Award, the production house wrote, “When vision meets brilliance, history follows ❤️‍🔥 Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer award for #Pushpa2 at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards 🏆A phenomenal achievement and honor for one of Indian cinema's finest storytellers ❤️ #WildFirePushpa.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The makers also applauded costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for bringing the world of Pushpa 2 to life through their memorable costumes. Sharing another post, they wrote, “Congratulations to #DeepaliNoor and #SheetalSharma on winning the Best Costume Designer award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for #Pushpa2 ❤️‍🔥 From the very first look, the costumes became iconic and were the talk of the town. A truly well-deserved honor ✨#WildFirePushpa.” Allu Arjun congratulates the winners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers also applauded costume designers Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for bringing the world of Pushpa 2 to life through their memorable costumes. Sharing another post, they wrote, “Congratulations to #DeepaliNoor and #SheetalSharma on winning the Best Costume Designer award at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards for #Pushpa2 ❤️‍🔥 From the very first look, the costumes became iconic and were the talk of the town. A truly well-deserved honor ✨#WildFirePushpa.” Allu Arjun congratulates the winners {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Leading the celebrations was Allu Arjun, who congratulated not only his Pushpa 2 collaborators but also winners from across the country. The actor praised Sukumar, the costume designers, and several Telugu films recognised this year.

He wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. 👏🏆A big congratulations to @mammukka garu and @TheAaryanKartik on winning the Best Actor award, and to @yamigautam on winning the Best Actress award. Well deserved!Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu on winning the Best Screenplay award for #Pushpa2, and to Deepali & Sheetal Sharma for Best Costume Design."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Arjun added, "Spl Congratulations to my cousin @IamNiharikaK and the #CommitteeKurrollu team on winning Best Telugu Film, and to P. Ravi Kumar for Best Makeup. Delighted to see Telugu cinema shine with #Kalki2898AD winning Best Popular Film and Best Production Design, #VenkyAtluri garu receiving Best Dialogues for #LuckyBaskhar, #35ChinnaKathaKaadu winning Best Children's Film and #ArundevPothula winning Best Child Artist. Congratulations once again to every winner. Here's to celebrating the very best of Indian cinema.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jr NTR and Chiranjeevi hail Telugu cinema's success

Among the first stars to react was Jr NTR, who celebrated the strong showing of Telugu cinema at this year's National Awards. He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards. Proud to see Telugu cinema shining bright on the national stage! Congratulations to @nagashwin7, @SwapnaDuttCh, #PriyankaDutt & the team of #Kalki2898AD… @aryasukku garu & the team of #Pushpa2… @NiharikaKoffl, @yadhuvamsee41 & the team of #CommitteeKurrollu… and the team of #35ChinnaKathaKaadu for winning two awards each. Also, heartfelt wishes to #VenkyAtluri on winning the Best Dialogues award for #LuckyBaskhar.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared a heartfelt message, applauding winners from different industries while giving a special mention to Telugu cinema. He also lauded his niece, writing, “My heartfelt congratulations to every winner at the 72nd National Film Awards. Congratulations to #Sukumar on winning Best Screenplay for #Pushpa2. My dear @mammukka, heartfelt congratulations on winning the Best Actor award for the fourth time. What an extraordinary achievement! So proud of @IamNiharikaK and the entire team of #CommitteeKurrollu for winning Best Telugu Film.”

"A well deserved recognition for @NagAshwin7’s bold filmmaking vision with the award for Best Popular Film for #Kalki2898AD. Congratulations @VyjayanthiFilms. Delighted to see #35Movie being honored as Best Children's Film, with #ArunDev winning Best Child Artist. Many congratulations to #VenkyAtluri for earning the Best Dialogues award for #LuckyBhaskar. Congratulations to @deepali_noor, @MrSheetalSharma, #PRaviKumar, #NitinZihaniChoudhary and to every winner from every corner of our country. May Indian cinema continue to flourish, inspire generations, and make our nation proud. #72ndNationalFilmAwards."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Varun Tej joins the celebrations

Actor Varun Tej also congratulated his sister Niharika Konidela and the Committee Kurrollu team while celebrating the success of several Telugu films.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He wrote, “Nihaaaaaaa!! So proud and so happy for you, @NiharikaKoffl! Congratulations on this incredible achievement and on bringing home this glorious honor. Kudos to Director @yadhuvamsee41 and the entire team of #CommitteeKurrollu for bagging two National Awards, including the Regional Best Telugu Film Award. A big shout out to the teams behind #Pushpa2, #Kalki2898AD, #LuckyBhaskar and #35Movie for their remarkable wins at the 72nd National Film Awards. You’ve made Telugu cinema proud! Heartiest congratulations to all the winners across Indian cinema on this well deserved recognition.”