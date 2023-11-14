Allu Arjun makes his son Ayaan giggle with his 'just looking like a wow' line, shares video. Watch

Allu Arjun hopped on to the viral trend and shared a video with his son Ayaan on his Instagram account. He mouthed the 'Just looking like a wow' lines along with his son Ayaan in the sweet video on the occasion of Children's Day. In another picture, he posted a family picture, which had his wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha. (Also read: Allu Arjun joins daughter Arha as they burst crackers on Diwali. Watch)

Allu Arjun with son Ayaan

Allu Arjun shared a new picture with his family on his Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun made sure he celebrated Children's Day with his son Ayaan. In the hilarious video, Allu Arjun said the lines 'So beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow!" As Ayaan giggled, Allu gave him a big kiss on his cheek. In the caption, Allu wrote, "Happy Children’s Day. Every child is unique. Let’s celebrate them … (red heart emoticon) #alluayaan #justlookinglikeawow (laughing face emoticon)."

In a separate picture that the actor shared on his Instagram Stories, Allu was seen with his entire family, wife Sneha, daughter Allu Arha and son Ayaan. Sneha and Arha twinned in beautiful grey gowns while father and son looked cool in black formal outfits. In the caption, Allu wrote Happy Children's Day.

Allu Arjun via his Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun's Diwali celebrations

Allu Arjun recently celebrated Diwali with his family in Hyderabad. He was seen with Arha while bursting crackers outside their house. In a picture, the father-daughter duo was seen lighting an anaar (flower pot) firecracker. He held Arha's hand and helped her to light several crackers lined up for them. Seconds after lighting the crackers, Allu Arjun picked up Arha and moved behind as both watched the fireworks from a distance.

Allu recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. He will soon reprise his iconic role as Pushpa in the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The Sukumar film will be released in cinemas on August 15, next year.

