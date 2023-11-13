Allu Arjun joins daughter Arha as they burst crackers on Diwali. Watch
Allu Arjun celebrated Diwali with his family in Hyderabad. A video of him and daughter Arha has surfaced online.
Actor Allu Arjun made the most of the festive season with his family members. A video of him enjoying bursting firecrackers with daughter Arha has surfaced. The Pushpa star turned protective of his daughter and held her close to ensure her safety. Also read: Allu Aravind asks ‘who was Yash before KGF’
Allu Arjun and daughter Arha on Diwali
In the video, Allu Arjun and Arha were seen excited while bursting crackers outside their Hyderabad house. The actor sported a rugged look with a long beard. He sported an ethnic look in white while little Arha wore a matching white lehenga. Going by the video, the father-daughter duo began by lighting an anaar (flower pot) firecracker.
The actor pulled his daughter close after they lit a cracker. He held Arha's hand and helped her also light several crackers lined up for them. Seconds after lighting the crackers, Allu Arjun picked up Arha and moved behind as both watched the fireworks from a distance. They watched some more firecrackers burst into the sky and were seen talking as well.
Pooja at actor's house in Hyderabad
Allu Arjun and his family celebrated the occasion with their close people. Earlier, his wife Sneha Reddy had shared glimpses from their home. They hosted a puja. She wrote, “Spent my day celebrating, eating, and creating cherished memories with loved ones. Love & light to all.”
Sneha and Allu Arjun also attended several Diwali parties hosted by celebs. Among them was Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar who held a big bash with several big names in attendance. Besides Sneha and Allu Arjun, several celebrities like Venkatesh, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were seen. NTR Jr and his wife Pranathi were also a part of the celebration.
Allu will soon reprise his iconic role as Pushpa in the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The Sukumar film will be released in cinemas on August 15, next year. He recently received the National Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise.
