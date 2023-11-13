close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun joins daughter Arha as they burst crackers on Diwali. Watch

Allu Arjun joins daughter Arha as they burst crackers on Diwali. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 13, 2023 02:17 PM IST

Allu Arjun celebrated Diwali with his family in Hyderabad. A video of him and daughter Arha has surfaced online.

Actor Allu Arjun made the most of the festive season with his family members. A video of him enjoying bursting firecrackers with daughter Arha has surfaced. The Pushpa star turned protective of his daughter and held her close to ensure her safety. Also read: Allu Aravind asks ‘who was Yash before KGF’

Allu Arjun and Arha celebrated Diwali in Hyderabad.
Allu Arjun and Arha celebrated Diwali in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun and daughter Arha on Diwali

In the video, Allu Arjun and Arha were seen excited while bursting crackers outside their Hyderabad house. The actor sported a rugged look with a long beard. He sported an ethnic look in white while little Arha wore a matching white lehenga. Going by the video, the father-daughter duo began by lighting an anaar (flower pot) firecracker.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The actor pulled his daughter close after they lit a cracker. He held Arha's hand and helped her also light several crackers lined up for them. Seconds after lighting the crackers, Allu Arjun picked up Arha and moved behind as both watched the fireworks from a distance. They watched some more firecrackers burst into the sky and were seen talking as well.

Pooja at actor's house in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun and his family celebrated the occasion with their close people. Earlier, his wife Sneha Reddy had shared glimpses from their home. They hosted a puja. She wrote, “Spent my day celebrating, eating, and creating cherished memories with loved ones. Love & light to all.”

Sneha and Allu Arjun also attended several Diwali parties hosted by celebs. Among them was Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar who held a big bash with several big names in attendance. Besides Sneha and Allu Arjun, several celebrities like Venkatesh, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were seen. NTR Jr and his wife Pranathi were also a part of the celebration.

Allu will soon reprise his iconic role as Pushpa in the upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The Sukumar film will be released in cinemas on August 15, next year. He recently received the National Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out