Hansika Motwani ‘proud’ of Prabhas and Allu Arjun, says ‘they have erased linguistic barriers’

Hansika Motwani has her hands full with projects in Tamil films these days, but she is making a comeback of sorts to Telugu cinema with My Name is Shruthi, which is hitting screens this Friday. The actor last starred in the 2019 film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL and the 2017 film Goutham Nanda before that. During a press conference in Hyderabad, she opened up about her upcoming film, how proud she is of some of her contemporaries for making it big worldwide, saying yes to projects in Telugu and more. Also read: Hansika Motwani on criticism that she chose personal moments for reality show

Allu Arjun and Prabhas’ growth is well deserved

Hansika Motwani praised Prabhas and of Allu Arjun for their global success.

Talking about her co-stars reaching new heights, she said, “I feel proud of Allu Arjun and Prabhas. I have worked with both of them early in my career. Their films have erased linguistic barriers and their growth is well-deserved. They are humble as always despite reaching such starry heights.”

Hansika’s first co-star in Telugu happened to be Allu Arjun, when she debuted in the 2007 film Desamuduru. She played a sanyasin from Kullu Manali, who leaves an ashram after she falls in love. She later went on to have a cameo role in the 2009 film Billa, which was loosely based on Don, and starred Prabhas in the lead role.

Her upcoming films

Hansika will now be seen in a crime thriller, which deals with the topic of illegal organ harvesting, particularly the skin mafia. “This is the first time a film has explored such a topic,” Hansika said at the recent press meet, adding, “I enjoy thrillers, so it was fun to shoot this. My character, Shruti, works at an ad agency but finds herself in a trap. She is a fighter, doesn’t give up and is confident, even if the problem feels insurmountable. There are so many twists and turns, it will be entertaining.”

Hansika’s mother knew about the film’s topic

As many know, the actor’s mom, Mona, is a dermatologist. Talking about discussing the film with her mom, Hansika said, “I asked her if organ harvesting of the skin really exists and she told me she had once read about it. However, it’s not something many people know about. Which is why, director Srinivas Omkar did his best to research well on the topic before making this film. My hands have been full with Tamil films but I’m glad I said yes to this.”

