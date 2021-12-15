Allu Arjun says ‘will be more careful’ after fans injured at Pushpa event: 'Not happy with how things turned out'

Actor Allu Arjun has reacted to the recent ‘unfortunate’ incident in which his fans got severely injured at an event organized ahead of the release of his forthcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. He has said he will be more careful next time and ensure such incidents don’t happen. Several fans were severely injured after the organizers couldn’t handle the huge turnout for the fan meet event with Allu Arjun.

Talking about the incident, Allu Arjun said in a media interaction, “Over 10,000 people attended our pre-release event on Sunday. I was informed that thousands of fans couldn’t gain entry for various reasons, and I thought I’ll meet all of them in a meet-and-greet fan event the next day. We had permission to have only 1000 people but over 5000 people showed up, so we had to cancel the event.”

Arjun said the event was cancelled because they couldn’t control the crowd. “It is very unfortunate that some fans were injured. My team informed me about the situation, and I was not happy with how things turned out. I will be more careful next time and ensure such incidents don’t repeat,” he added.

Earlier this week, Arjun had also issued a statement on Twitter. "I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don't happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted," he had written.

Pushpa releases in cinemas on Friday. Originally made in Telugu, the movie has been dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. In the film, Arjun plays a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna among others.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa, which will be released in two parts, marks the third collaboration of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun after films such as Arya and Arya 2. The project also marks Arjun’s debut in Bollywood.