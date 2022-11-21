Allu Arjun shares adorable video of daughter Arha on her sixth birthday, fans find it 'cute'. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha turned six on Monday. On the special occasion, Arjun took to Twitter to share an adorable video in which Arha talks about her encounter with bees and how she’s scared that they could enter her hair. The most common reaction to the video was fans calling it ‘cute’. Also read: Allu Arjun introduces Pushpa The Rule catchphrase at event, says ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’. Watch

He captioned the video, "Happy Birthday to the cuteness of my life . #alluarha." Most fans called the video "cute".

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is getting ready to commence shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. The project went on the floors with a look test earlier this month. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The project was officially launched in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. In the film, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide and minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

A couple of weeks ago, Arjun introduced the catchphrase from the next part of Pushpa. Speaking at an event, he said: “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

