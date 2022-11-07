Allu Arjun introduces Pushpa The Rule catchphrase at event, says ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to commence shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, also known as Pushpa 2, this month. On Sunday, speaking at an event for his brother Allu Sirish’s new film, he finally gave fans an exciting update about Pushpa 2. Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part and said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well. Also read: Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa 2 revealed

On Sunday, Arjun attended an event for the Telugu film, Urvasivo Rakshshivo. He presided over the event as the chief guest. A clip from Arjun’s speech there about Pushpa 2 has surfaced on social media. In the clip, he said: “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Pushpa: The Rise went on floors last Sunday with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure. Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The project was officially launched in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. The film had minted over Rs. 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

