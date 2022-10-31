Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa 2 revealed: ‘Adventure has begun’

The shoot of Allu Arjun’s highly-anticipated upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa: The Rule, has finally went on floors on Sunday. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets, featuring Allu Arjun's first look. Also read: Producer denies reports of Arjun Kapoor starring in Pushpa sequel

Kuba Brozek wrote along with the picture of Allu Arjun: “Adventure has begun. Thanks to Icon Star #Movie #Pushpa #alluarjunonline #ThaggedheLe #aryasukku #mythrimoviemakers #pushpa #pushpatherule (sic).

Allu Arjun during a test shoot.

The shoot of the project was supposed to begin much earlier as the makers had initially planned to release the second part in December 2022. However, the shoot got postponed due to unknown reasons. The full-fledged shooting is expected to commence from November. The team did some test shoot on Sunday.

Filmmaker Mukul Abhyankar commented on the post, “All the best Kuba! Waiting for you to give us another memorable experience.” A fan wrote, “I feel like the 8 months wait will be worth it.. Your team has planned something that makes our audience proud. Hoping to see the first look poster very soon.. cause it will break the internet for sure (sic).”

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part in the Pushpa series will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The project was officially launched in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

In the film, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON