Producer denies reports of Arjun Kapoor starring in Pushpa sequel: 'Fahadh Faasil is doing the role'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to begin shoot for Pushpa 2 soon. Amid this, reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor is in talks for Sukumar’s film. Putting an end to all speculations, producer Naveen Yerneni called it ‘wrong news’ in a new interview. Also read: Allu Arjun says his signature Pushpa walk was instruction from director Sukumar

After the success of Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun will be back in Pushpa The Rule as the lorry driver who smuggled red sandalwood under the nose of the police. Rashmika is also slated to revive her role as Srivalli, Arjun’s love interest. While Fahadh Faasil essayed the role of a cop, reports suggested that Arjun Kapoor might don the uniform in the upcoming sequel.

Clarifying the reports, the film producer denied any such development. He told Pinkvilla, “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news. We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations.”

Pushpa was released in December last year and emerged as a major box office hit post pandemic. It recorded a business of more than ₹300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Pushpa 2 is said to be based on a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers while the music is by Devi Sri Prasad. It is set for a release in December this year in theatres. Earlier, the film team held a puja as they officially announced the film shoot date on social media.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which did not work at the box office. He will be next seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

