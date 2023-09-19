Allu Arjun shares pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home, see his daughter Allu Arha perform puja

Allu Arjun celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family on Monday. He shared a glimpse of the celebrations at home on Instagram Stories. While he decked up in a white kurta-pyjama, his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha wore yellow ensembles for the festival. They brought the Ganpati home and set up a floral podium for the deity. Also read: Allu Arjun reviews Jawan, calls it Shah Rukh Khan's 'massiest avatar ever'; he gushes over Pushpa in response

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy shared pictures from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

His wife Sneha Reddy also shared a couple picture as she decked up in a saree. However, soon Allu deleted his kids' picture, which could be seen on Sneha's Instagram Stories, as well. A video showed his daughter Arha, in a yellow tulle outfit, performing the puja. Another picture showed his daughter posing with her brother, who wore a yellow kurta and white dhoti.

Allu Arjun with wife and kids during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Allu Arjun's home.

Allu Arjun's daughter's debut

Allu Arha made her acting debut this year with the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar Karri, the film had Arha as Prince Bharata, Shakuntala's son.

Allu Arjun's award, upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule

Last month, Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Pushpa: The Rise. It also won the award for Best Music Direction (Songs) for Devi Sri Prasad. Directed by Sukumar, the action-thriller is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows the violence which erupts between the smugglers and cops.

Arjun will now reprise his role for its sequel Pushpa: The Rule which is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024. He is currently working on the film, the first poster of which shows him in a never seen before avatar. He was seen wearing gold jewellery and a garland of lemons and had a gun in his hand. A poster was unveiled on September 11 as well and it featured him sitting on a chair in his Pushpa style with his hand adorned with rings and bracelets.

A promo video was also release which had a voice-over referring to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail. At the end of the video, Allu Arjun was seen as Pushpa, wrapped in a shawl and going to hide in a jungle. The voice-over was heard saying, “When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa.”

