Allu Arjun shares sweet pictures with daughter Arha on her birthday: ‘My bundle of joy’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 21, 2023

Allu Arjun’s little one, Arha, turned a year older on November 21 and the actor showered her with love on social media.

Allu Arjun might make heads turn on-screen as Pushpa but off-screen, he’s quite the doting dad to his 7-year-old daughter Arha. As the young one turned a year older on November 21, the actor took to social media to share sweet pictures taken with her at the recently held Varun Tej - Lavanya Tripathi wedding in Italy.

Allu Arjun wishes Arha on his birthday(Instagram)

“Happy Birthday to my JOY,” he wrote, sharing a picture of her in a lehenga. He shared another series of pictures, showering her with kisses, calling her his ‘bundle of joy.’ Fans of the actor also left comments under the posts, wishing her a happy birthday. (Also Read: Seerat Kapoor has Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on her wish-list of co-stars: ‘Allu is so humble’)

Allu Arjun’s bond with his fam

The actor shares a loving bond with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy and children Ayaan and Arha. He often whisks them away on vacations, whenever he gets a break from his busy shooting schedule. They are often spotted at Hyderabad airport, jet-setting away to some exotic locale for a few days. While the actor rarely shares pictures with his fam, Sneha often gives a glimpse into their personal life, much to the delight of fans.

His upcoming projects

Allu Arjun was last seen on-screen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film saw him play the titular Pushpa Raj - a daily wage worker who rises in ranks to be a gangster. Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli, the woman he falls for. Fahadh Faasil debuted in Telugu with the film as a police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. All three actors will reprise their roles for the sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule.

Shooting in progress

Shooting is in progress for Pushpa: The Rule near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, state sources. Allu Arjun recently shot for a jatara scene with extras and it’ll be one of the highlights of the film, they add. The film is slated to hit screens next year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

