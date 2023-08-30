Allu Arjun takes fans inside his home and Pushpa 2 sets in new video. Watch

National Film Award winner Allu Arjun opened the doors to his home for Instagram crew and shot an interesting video. The Telugu actor, who lives and works in Hyderabad, gave the camera crew a tour of his home and also the Ramoji Film City where his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is being shot. (Also read: National Film Awards 2023: Reddit thinks Sardar Udham's Vicky Kaushal, not Allu Arjun, should have won Best Actor)

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The video begins with Allu Arjun entering his home, showing his many trophies, office space and more. “Hi Instagram, namaste. Today I will take you to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule but before that I will take you to my home where I start my chill morning.” The video then shows Allu strolling in a lush garden, meditating on a sofa and showing off his pool. After a cup of coffee, he heads to Ramoji Film City. On his way there, he calls up his family and his two kids answer it.

As they reach the sets, hundreds of fans are already waiting for the actor. He interacts with them for a bit and heads to his vanity van to prepare for the shoot. He picks up his costume for the day, his woodcutter's axe, and sits down in the makeup chair. He's given his prosthetic scar and his hair is greased up in true Pushpa style. Watch the video here:

Instagram shared the video on Wednesday morning and wrote in the caption, “Before heading to set, actor @alluarjunonline (Allu Arjun) needs a chillllll morning. Understandably. ‘Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can’t explain.’ Enter Ramoji Film City, located in Hyderabad, India. It’s one of the world’s largest film studio complexes and home to Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun’s latest action-packed sequel. The studio also serves as a regular hangout for fans eager to meet their hero before shooting. ‘They play a huge part of my motivation,’ says Allu Arjun. ‘It’s their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud — like, more proud and more proud.’”

“Though his family’s been in the film industry for three decades, and Allu Arjun has acted in dozens of Indian films, this is his biggest film so far. ‘If there’s one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it’s his never-give-up character’," it added.

Allu had shared the first look poster for Pushpa 2 in April. The first part recently got him a Best Actor National Film Award.

