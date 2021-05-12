Allu Arjun tests negative for Covid-19, shares video of meeting his kids after 15 days of home quarantine

Actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday announced that he has tested negative for the coronavirus after 15 days of home quarantine. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

Arjun announced the news via an Instagram post. He wrote: “Hello everyone. I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well-wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers. Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love.” He also shared video clips as Instagram Stories and on Twitter of meeting his kids after the period of quarantine.

When Arjun tested positive for the coronavirus, he took to Twitter to announce the news. He had requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

On the career-front, Arjun currently awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu film Pushpa, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling, and it marks the third-time collaboration of Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

In December 2020, the shoot of the film was suspended after six crew members tested positive while shooting in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. The makers had recently revealed that they spent a whopping ₹6 crore for a chase sequence which was under the supervision of a few international stuntmen.

The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, will release worldwide on August 13.