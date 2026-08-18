Anupama Parameswaran says she broke down at Paradha promotions due to ex-boyfriend; it was not a stunt: ‘I was mocked’

Actor Anupama Parameswaran has been revealing it all about being in a relationship with an unnamed person for the last two years. She talked about breaking down while promoting her Telugu film Paradha last year, revealing that she was s**t-shamed before the press meet. While fans have come to the conclusion that she’s speaking about Dhruv Vikram, she didn’t name anyone.

Anupama Parameswaran on breaking down at Paradha meet

Anupama Parameswaran says it was the first time in two years she showed the cracks in her life.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Dhyan Varma’s YouTube channel, Anupama stated that she pretended to be okay for two years, except for on one occasion. “Imagine your own boyfriend s**t-shaming you before you go onto a stage. For two years of my life, I’ve been constantly pretending that I’m okay. The person you are talking to right now is the same person I am everywhere. I don’t wear a mask and walk out of the home. For the last two years, I’ve been pretending to be okay. And once I did not,” she said.

Describing what happened, she further said, “I was sitting wearing a red chudidar at a promotional event for Paradha. I started crying when a journalist asked me a question. I’m not someone who cries on stage, no matter how difficult the situation is. It’s because I was told the most awful things a woman can hear. A person who was supposed to protect me was destroying me. People mocked me for that. They said I was playing a sympathy card, or it was part of the promotions. It had nothing to do with Paradha. It was about what I was going through in my real life.”

What happened at the Paradha event?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In August 2025, Anupama was promoting Paradha with director Praveen Kandregula. During a Q&A with the press, she broke down and started crying. Her team calmed her down, handed her tissues and water. When the press kept asking her why she was getting emotional, she brushed it off by saying that it wasn’t easy to shoot and promote a female-led film like hers. Her team also tried to play it off as if that’s why she was down. Anupama recovered and continued to promote the film instead of leaving. Fans dug out the video of her breaking down after she spoke up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2025, Anupama was promoting Paradha with director Praveen Kandregula. During a Q&A with the press, she broke down and started crying. Her team calmed her down, handed her tissues and water. When the press kept asking her why she was getting emotional, she brushed it off by saying that it wasn’t easy to shoot and promote a female-led film like hers. Her team also tried to play it off as if that’s why she was down. Anupama recovered and continued to promote the film instead of leaving. Fans dug out the video of her breaking down after she spoke up. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhruv and Anupama starred together in Mari Selvaraj’s 2025 sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan. Rumours of them dating first surfaced in early 2025, when fans claimed to have found an unverified picture of them kissing and a shared Spotify playlist. The couple soon added fire to the rumours with their appearances at award shows. In July this year, Anupama returned to social media after a break and sparked break-up rumours, which she has now confirmed.