Ashu Reddy calls allegations in 9.35 crore case for pretext of marriage ‘false’; threatens legal action

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and Tollywood actor Ashu Reddy finds herself in legal trouble after a UK-based software engineer’s father lodged a complaint against her for cheating them to the tune of ₹9.35 crore. The Central Crime Station (CCS) booked a case against her and filed an FIR. Ashu, however, has called these allegations false.

The FIR against Ashu Reddy explained

Ashu Reddy allegedly promised marriage to an NRI but backed out; he claims he has spent over ₹ 9 crore on her.

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The FIR accessed by Telugu Scribe states that Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of the Hyderabad-origin UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, had filed a complaint accusing Ashu (also known as Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya) of cheating his son out of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage. Satyanarayana is seeking police action against Ashu, her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister, Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother, Koyya Yashoda Reddy.

The complaint states that Dharmendra met Ashu in 2018 through mutual friends and that, allegedly, within two months of their meeting, she told him she loved him and promised to marry him. It is being alleged that Ashu ‘repeatedly’ assured Dharmendra that she would marry him despite his ongoing divorce, and that he brought cars, gold, and property in her name. In 2020, when he asked her to arrange a meeting between families, she allegedly broke it off without a‘proper reason’. Dharmendra asked her to pay back whatever he had spent on her.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the complaint, actor Hema acted as a mediator to settle the issue, and Ashu agreed to return ₹70 lakh to Dharmendra. However, she allegedly tore up the blank cheques she initially gave as assurance. Later in 2020, Satyanarayana accused Divya and Yashoda of assuring Dharmendra again that Ashu would marry him. He is accusing Ashu and her family of ‘extorting’ money, properties, gold, and vehicles from his son between 2020 and 2025, claiming they ‘honey trapped’ Dharmendra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the complaint, actor Hema acted as a mediator to settle the issue, and Ashu agreed to return ₹70 lakh to Dharmendra. However, she allegedly tore up the blank cheques she initially gave as assurance. Later in 2020, Satyanarayana accused Divya and Yashoda of assuring Dharmendra again that Ashu would marry him. He is accusing Ashu and her family of ‘extorting’ money, properties, gold, and vehicles from his son between 2020 and 2025, claiming they ‘honey trapped’ Dharmendra. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleges that Ashu threatened to file ‘false cases’ on Dharmendra in December 2025 and that they later found out she was allegedly in a relationship with an individual named Nammi Siva Jayant. A case (Crime 78 of 2026) has been registered based on the complaint, and the FIR against Ashu was reportedly filed on April 20. Alleged records of Dharmendra's bank transfers to the actor since 2018 have also been released since. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleges that Ashu threatened to file ‘false cases’ on Dharmendra in December 2025 and that they later found out she was allegedly in a relationship with an individual named Nammi Siva Jayant. A case (Crime 78 of 2026) has been registered based on the complaint, and the FIR against Ashu was reportedly filed on April 20. Alleged records of Dharmendra's bank transfers to the actor since 2018 have also been released since. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashu Reddy threatens legal action

As news of Ashu’s alleged ₹9.35 crore case spread, the actor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Without my consent, any news or false information that is passing through, will be taken a severe legal action. Respect.”

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Ashu Reddy threatened legal action on her Instagram stories.

She also posted pictures of a temple visit on her feed. “Being strong and kind always!! Maa's blessing at Kolhapur (folded hands and heart emoji) #ashureddy #mahalaxmiamma #temple #kolhapur #strongandstable,” wrote Ashu, turning off the comments.

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Ashu initially gained popularity as a content creator and influencer, with many calling her ‘junior Samantha’ due to her looks. She rose to fame with her appearances on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Bigg Boss Non-Stop, hosted by Nagarjuna. She has starred in films such as Chal Mohan Ranga and #PK.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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