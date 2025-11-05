Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty film holds steady, collects 29 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 10:06 pm IST

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: SS Rajamouli's re-release starring Prabhas, Anushka, Rana and Tamannah is doing well since its release.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: SS Rajamouli’s remastered film, Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres on October 31 to high expectations. The film, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannah Bhatia, has held its own at the box office after a massive dip during the weekdays.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in a still from the SS Rajamouli film.
Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in a still from the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali: The Epic box office performance

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic brought in an estimated 1.29 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to 29.44 crore net.

The film, which made 1.15 crore during its paid premieres on Thursday and 9.65 crore on its opening day, saw a minute dip during the weekend, bringing in 7.25 crore and 6.3 crore. Registering a 70% dip on Monday, it brought in 1.85 crore. It has since held steady, collecting 1.95 crore on Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Epic collected 28.15 crore in India and 45 crore worldwide in its first five days of release. The overseas collection stands at 11.75 crore, which is less than anticipated, given that the film was released in numerous countries and formats, including Dolby, Dbox, ICE Immersive and more.

About Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic is an amalgamation of his films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Prabhas plays dual roles in the film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in key roles. The film was remastered, with both sound and visuals undergoing a complete overhaul before its release.

Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao, the man behind the transformation, told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There’s no doubt that it’ll be a whole new experience visually because we’ve made improvements to the visual effects, colour and dynamics. The sound is now available on Dolby Atmos.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty film holds steady, collects 29 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On