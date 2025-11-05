Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas, Anushka Shetty film holds steady, collects 29 crore

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: SS Rajamouli’s remastered film, Baahubali: The Epic, was released in theatres on October 31 to high expectations. The film, starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannah Bhatia, has held its own at the box office after a massive dip during the weekdays. Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 6: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in a still from the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali: The Epic box office performance

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic brought in an estimated ₹1.29 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹29.44 crore net.

The film, which made ₹1.15 crore during its paid premieres on Thursday and ₹9.65 crore on its opening day, saw a minute dip during the weekend, bringing in ₹7.25 crore and ₹6.3 crore. Registering a 70% dip on Monday, it brought in ₹1.85 crore. It has since held steady, collecting ₹1.95 crore on Tuesday.

Baahubali: The Epic collected ₹28.15 crore in India and ₹45 crore worldwide in its first five days of release. The overseas collection stands at ₹11.75 crore, which is less than anticipated, given that the film was released in numerous countries and formats, including Dolby, Dbox, ICE Immersive and more.

About Baahubali: The Epic

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic is an amalgamation of his films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Prabhas plays dual roles in the film, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in key roles. The film was remastered, with both sound and visuals undergoing a complete overhaul before its release.

Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao, the man behind the transformation, told Hindustan Times in an interview, “There’s no doubt that it’ll be a whole new experience visually because we’ve made improvements to the visual effects, colour and dynamics. The sound is now available on Dolby Atmos.”