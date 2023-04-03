Bellamkonda Sreenivas blows kisses, folds hands as he gets grand welcome by fans at Hyderabad airport. Watch

Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas was almost mobbed by a sea of fans who reached Hyderabad airport and welcomed him to the city. A video of the same has surfaced online where fans are seen going berserk upon seeing the actor. Bellamkonda will be soon making his debut in the Hindi films with his upcoming Chatrapathi. Also read: Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi to be remade in Hindi with Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead

Bellamkonda Sreenivas at Hyderabad airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, the actor's fans are seen waiting for him outside the airport with garlands and posters. Soon after he reached the airport arrival gate, hundreds of fans rushed to greet him. While some took out cameras to capture the moment, others simply crowded around the actor to catch his one glimpse.

Cops and security personnel were also seen at the spot to manage the crowd. Several fans kept throwing garlands towards the actor and some even landed right around his neck. Bellamkonda Sreenivas got into his vehicle and stood through the sunroof of his car. He greeted fans with folded hands, waved at them, blew kisses and collected many more garlands. He shook hands with some and clapped with a big smile before his car zoomed off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fans on bikes rallied around his vehicle while moving on the road. Some also held posters of Chatrapathi and celebrated the actor's return to the city. Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section, “Too many unemployed people, focusing on others lives.” “Aree bhai kuch Kam nahi hain to Ghar main rahe kahi bhi Jake bheed kyu kar rahe ho (stay at home if you don't have work),” added another user.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas at Hyderabad airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the teaser of Chatrapathi was released. Chatrapathi is the remake of the 2007 Telugu film directed by SS Rajamouli. It originally starred Prabhas. The new Hindi version will officially mark Bellamkonda Sreenivas' entry into Bollywood.

The action drama also has Nusshratt Bharuccha and Bhagyashree along with Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta and Shivam Patil in key roles. It will release on May 12.

Besides Chatrapathi, Bellamkonda Sreenivas recently made news with his dating rumours. It's believed that he is dating Rashmika Mandanna, who has now parted ways from rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.