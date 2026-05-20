Bhopal dowry death victim's co-actor Swetaa Varma ‘in shock’, doubts suicide angle

A former co-star of the victim of the Bhopal dowry death case has reacted in shock to the incident, calling for a fair investigation. The 33-year-old was found dead at the home of her husband, a lawyer, in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Bhopal victim's co-star remembers her

Swetaa Varma worked with the Bhopal victim in a 2021 Telugu film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim had worked in a handful of Telugu films before her marriage. Actor Swetaa Varma had worked alongside her in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. Remembering her as a warm person who always carried "positive energy" on set, Swetaa wrote on Instagram, “Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step.”

The death was initially ruled a suicide by the police, before the victim's family alleged that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws and accused them of a cover-up. The victim's husband is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law is a judge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Swetaa added, “Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served.” What is the Bhopal dowry death case? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swetaa added, “Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu. I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served.” What is the Bhopal dowry death case? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The victim, a former beauty pageant winner and actor, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, a lawyer. A resident of Noida, she had married the Bhopal resident in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim, a former beauty pageant winner and actor, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, a lawyer. A resident of Noida, she had married the Bhopal resident in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The husband remains absconding, a lookout circular has been issued against him, and police have announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The husband remains absconding, a lookout circular has been issued against him, and police have announced a ₹10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In several interviews, the mother-in-law alleged that the woman had psychiatric issues and was undergoing treatment before her death. “She was a schizophrenic,” she claimed in one interview, while also describing her as a “troubled personality” who needed constant monitoring. She further alleged that the woman became emotionally unstable after learning about her pregnancy.

Bhopal Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar has stated that the probe so far points to suicide and not murder. He also said no evidence of drug use was found in the postmortem report, contradicting claims made by the mother-in-law.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON