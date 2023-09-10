G20 Summit: Brazil President Lula says RRR had him ‘enchanted’, director SS Rajamouli reacts

Recently, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, praised SS Rajamouli's hit film, RRR. Lula was in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. During an interaction with the media, he said he was enchanted by RRR. Also read: RRR sequel confirmed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to star but SS Rajamouli may not direct

SS Rajamouli to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a fan of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Reacting to his praise, SS Rajamouli wrote back on the micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, “Sir… @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country.”

SS Rajamouli to Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil president on RRR

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Firstpost, “RRR' is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dance in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. I sincerely believe this film should have been a blockbuster all around the world because everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me.”

RRR

RRR is a Telugu film which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. It starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. The film's song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, became a global hit as a dance number. It even fetched India its maiden Golden Globe and Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

A sequel is also in talks. Previously, Vijayendra Prasad, SS Rajamouli's father and screenwriter of RRR, confirmed that the RRR sequel will again star Ram Charan and Jr NTR. However, SS Rajamouli might not return as the director. In an interview with a Telugu channel, Vijayendra said, "We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR's RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision." RRR released on March 24, 2022.

