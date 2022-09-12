Chiranjeevi is an excited father as Ram Charan spends time with sisters Sreeja and Sushmitha in Ooty, shares pic

Ram Charan is spending time with his sisters during their family holiday, and their father Chiranjeevi could not be happier about it. Chiranjeevi, who shares Ram Charan, Sreeja, and Sushmitha with his wife Surekha Konidala, expressed excitement as all of his children spent time together. Also Read| Ram Charan jets off on a holiday with sisters, nieces and pet dog

Ram Charan, Sreeha, and Sushmitha are currently on a holiday in Ooty, Tamil Nadu, with other family members, close friends, and Ram's pet dog. Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a picture of his children from the trip. The photo featured the trio smiling as they posed for the camera after a meal.

Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote, "The excitement that parents feel when all their children spend time together is different." He added the hashtag ‘OotyDiaries,’ revealing the location of the holiday. In the comments section, fans showered love on the family. One wrote, "What a lovely family you have sir!" Another commented, "Beautiful siblings."

Ram Charan poses with his sisters during Ooty trip.

Previously, some pictures surfaced on social media that showed Ram Charan heading for a holiday with his family in a chartered plane. In one of the photographs, the actor smiled as he posed with his niece and his pet dog Rhyme. His wife Upasana Konidela was missing from the pictures.

Chiranjeevi also did not accompany his children on the trip. He was pictured at the residence of late veteran actor and political Krishnam Raju, who died at the age of 82 on Sunday morning. He was seen comforting a shaken Prabhas as the actor sobbed at losing his uncle.

Chiranjeevi is currently filming for Mega154, and his film GodFather is also gearing up for a release in theatres on October 5. He also has Bholaa Shankar in the pipeline. Ram Charan, who was last seen in Acharya alongside his father, will be next seen in Shankar's RC15.

