Chiranjeevi reassures worried fans about Pawan Kalyan’s health after surgery: ‘He is safe and stable’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan is on the road to recovery after undergoing a medical procedure on April 18, following doctors’ advice. Amid growing concern among fans, megastar Chiranjeevi stepped in to share a reassuring health update about his brother.

Chiranjeevi shared that Pawan Kalyan is safe and stable after undergoing surgery.

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Putting all worries to rest, Chiranjeevi confirmed that Pawan is “safe, stable, and recovering well” post-surgery. He further added that the actor is expected to be back to his normal routine within a week.

Chiranjeevi gives an update

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an update on Pawan Kalyan’s health after his surgery. The actor-politician has been advised complete rest for about ten days as he recuperates.

Chiranjeevi shared that he is safe and stable after undergoing surgery, and is expected to return to his normal routine in a week.

“Kalyan Babu has successfully undergone a medical procedure and is now safe, stable, and recovering well,” he wrote.

Chiranjeevi continued, “As per the doctors, it may take about a week for him to return to his normal routine. There is no cause for concern. Thank you all for your love, concern, and prayers. Let us keep him in our thoughts and wish him strength, comfort, and a speedy recovery.”

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{{^usCountry}} The news of Pawan Kalyan’s surgery was first revealed through a statement from the official X account of the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister. It read: “Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. On Friday morning, while discussing administrative matters with his officials, he suddenly fell severely ill. He has been facing health issues for the past few months. Consequently, on the advice of his personal doctors, he cancelled his official programs for Friday and went to the hospital. There, along with medical tests, an MRI was also conducted. After reviewing them, the doctors decided that surgery was necessary and performed it. The doctors have advised that he can participate in official programs after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have stated that long-term precautions are necessary, and it will take more time for complete recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news of Pawan Kalyan’s surgery was first revealed through a statement from the official X account of the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister. It read: “Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan underwent surgery on Saturday evening. On Friday morning, while discussing administrative matters with his officials, he suddenly fell severely ill. He has been facing health issues for the past few months. Consequently, on the advice of his personal doctors, he cancelled his official programs for Friday and went to the hospital. There, along with medical tests, an MRI was also conducted. After reviewing them, the doctors decided that surgery was necessary and performed it. The doctors have advised that he can participate in official programs after a week to ten days of rest. However, they have stated that long-term precautions are necessary, and it will take more time for complete recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

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Later, his wife Anna Lezhneva took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “He is recovering. All is well. Thank you.”

Pawan Kalyan’s recent project

Pawan Kalyan was most recently seen in Harish Shankar’s adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film was released in theatres on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge in the Telugu states. The film’s box office response was impacted due to Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller.

After opening to lukewarm reviews and grossing around ₹95 crore worldwide, the film starring Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela premiered on Netflix on April 16. The OTT release sparked a fresh wave of trolling from fans disappointed with the film.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh was announced as Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in 2021 and was hyped as it’s Harish and Pawan’s second film after their 2012 hit Gabbar Singh, a remake of Dabangg. The film is one of the films Pawan signed before he contested in the Andhra Pradesh elections and became the Deputy Chief Minister.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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