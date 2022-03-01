Chiranjeevi shares his first look from upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar, fans love his vibe. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi on Tuesday took to Twitter to unveil the first look of his upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film is the official remake of Tamil film Vedalam. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film is gearing up for release this summer. Read More: Sai Pallavi likely to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in Vedalam Telugu remake

Sharing the video, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy #MahaSivaratri to All. Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA #BholaaShankarFirstLook."In the clip, Chiranjeevi is seen sitting with a trishool dollar chain on a jeep.

Vedalam featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Telugu film Godfather, a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. The film, as per reports, might also star Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman’s role was originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer. He shared pictures from the sets of the movie on his return after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

Fans took to comments section and lauded Chiranjeevi’s commitment. One fan wrote in Telugu: “Hats off to your dedication (sic).” Another fan also wrote in Telugu that his dedication deserves to be lauded.

Chiranjeevi currently awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumored to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.



The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu films after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.

