Nayanthara completes shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, director Mohan Raja says 'It’s nothing less than sheer joy'

Nayanthara has wrapped up her portion for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu political drama, Godfather. The film’s director Mohan Raja took to Twitter to express his joy over working with Nayanthara for the third consecutive time.

In Godfather, a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, Nayanthara will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role from the original. She joined the sets in September 2021 and is paired with Satyadev in the movie.

Mohan Raja tweeted: “Finished a major schedule today with the lady superstar #Nayanthara for our #Godfather. It’s nothing less than sheer joy and satisfaction working with her for the consecutive third time (sic).”

Along with the tweet, Mohan also shared a picture with Nayanthara from the sets.

Mohan Raja has returned to Telugu cinema with Godfather after a decade. The film is rumoured to feature Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Tamil romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which has been directed by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is a light-hearted comedy about a love triangle featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.

In the film, Vijay and Samantha play characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively. Nayanthara plays a character called Kanmani. The film marks the reunion of Vignesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara after their previous outing Naanum Rowdydhaan. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, awaits the release of upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role. Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

