Chiranjeevi vows to consult Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers Council over morphed Chuttamalle video of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor: ‘Deeply disturbed’

Megastar Chiranjeevi has condemned an AI-generated inappropriate video of Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor from the film's song Chuttamalle. He penned a long statement that it is shameful act and he will definitely take the matter up with the concerned authorities.

What did Chiranjeevi say?

Chiranjeevi has lashed out against the misuse of AI in creating the Chuttamalle video.

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Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them.

This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse."

He added, "Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment.

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{{^usCountry}} I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible." {{/usCountry}}

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"The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse.

Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead.

Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act," he stated.

More details

Earlier, Jr NTR slammed the misuse of AI and wrote in a statement, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

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He added, "To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it.

Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter.

This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."

The AI-generated video, which circulated widely on social media before being taken down, digitally manipulates Janhvi Kapoor's appearance from the song to depict her in sexually explicit manner.

Released in September 2024, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Kapoor in the lead roles. Chuttamalle, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, was among the popular songs from the film.