Chiranjeevi, wife dine with Kapil Dev, actor calls him 'old friend': 'Travelled back in time, recalled old memories'

Actor Chiranjeevi on Sunday had a memorable evening when he dined with his old friend Kapil Dev in Hyderabad’s Falakunama Palace. Chiranjeevi, who was joined by his wife Surekha, said the meeting rekindled old memories.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to post some pictures and wrote: “Wonderful meeting my old friend @therealkapildev after a long time. The exquisite #FalaknumaPalace setting made it even more special. Travelled back in time at multiple levels & Fondly recalled old memories. He is very much the #HaryanaHurricane who won us our #FirstWorldCup.”

On the career front, Chiranjeevi awaits the release of filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Acharya, in which he’s rumoured to have played dual roles. The film also stars Ram Charan in a key role.

Acharya, as per reports, will be about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. In the film, Pooja Hegde is paired with Ram Charan.

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Telugu film Godfather; a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the film might also star Salman Khan in a cameo. Salman’s role was originally played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in Lucifer.

Chiranjeevi has two more projects in the offing. Last week, it was announced that he will star in the Telugu remake of Tamil film Vedalam. The project has been titled Bhola Shankar, and it also stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

Chiranjeevi also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with director Bobby in the pipeline.

