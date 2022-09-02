Chiranjeevi shares throwback photo with Pawan Kalyan; Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja post birthday wishes

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to wish his younger brother Pawan Kalyan on his 51st birthday. On Friday, the Telugu actor shared a heartfelt post along with their throwback picture. Sharing a birthday note written in Telugu, Chiranjeevi said that Pawan always worked honestly and sincerely for everything he believed in. Apart from Chiranjeevi, wishes also poured in for Pawan Kalyan from actors such as Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Nithiin and Sai Dharam Tej. Read more: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan spotted at lavish Hyderabad wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The translation of Chiranjeevi’s note written originally in Telugu read: “His hope and desire are always Janahita (everyone’s welfare). He always worked honestly and sincerely for the theory he believed in. Happy Birthday to Kalyan Babu; wishing and blessing Pawan Kalyan all his wishes come true. Happy Birthday.”

Here's how Chiranjeevi wished Pawan Kalyan on his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu also took to Twitter, and wrote in his birthday post, “Happy birthday @PawanKalyan! Wishing you the best of health, happiness and fulfilment always! (sic).”Meanwhile, actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Guru (teacher) and strength @PawanKalyan mama (uncle). Wish you excel in every field you're into with abundance of love, health and happiness.”

Actor Ravi Teja also wished Pawan and tweeted, “To my good friend who made ‘power’ his surname, Wishing @PawanKalyan a very Happy Birthday! Good health, happiness and contentment always!” Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi wrote in his birthday message, “Rarely we get to see such personalities who leave a mark of them in such large scale. Such is our ‘Power Star’ @PawanKalyan. Many happy returns of the day Pawan Kalyan. May you inspire more people for many years.” Actor Nithiin also shared a pot. “Wishing our power star @PawanKalyansir a very happy birthday... love you forever sir,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming Telugu period action-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on Friday on the occasion of his birthday. The teaser gives a glimpse of Pawan’s character who’s seen taking on a group of wrestlers in the ring like it’s no big deal. Director Krish Jagarlamudi took to Twitter to release the trailer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON