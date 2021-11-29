Choreographer Shiva Shankar dies, Sonu Sood shares emotional note: 'Tried our best to save him'

Choreographer Shiva Shankar died at a Hyderabad hospital and actors, filmmakers from the industry have shared condolence messages on social media. Sonu Sood also posted an emotional note with a picture of the Telugu choreographer.

Shiva Shankar was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after he tested positive for the coronavirus and his condition worsened. According to a PTI report, his eldest son is also undergoing treatment for the viral infection.

Sonu Sood tweeted Sunday night, “Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir.”

Director SS Rajamouli also tweeted, "Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

Actor Kasturi Shanka wrote, "Our Beloved Shivashankar master is no more. The Covid demon continues wreaking havoc on the movie fraternity. Master has gone to dance with the Gods. I heard @dhanushkraja and @SonuSood helped out. God bless you."

After Shiva Shankar was admitted to the hospital, Sonu Sood came forward for his help and told ANI, "It's really sad to see what's happening with Shiva Shankar Master fighting for his life, his younger son is also fighting the same battle. It's my humble request for everyone to stand in solidarity and come forward to help the legend who has given so much to the industry. I'm doing my bit and everyone also should.” Actor-filmmaker Dhanush also reportedly helped with the finances.

Apart from working on dance sequences, Shiva Shankar also acted in Telugu and Tamil films such as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and Sarkar.