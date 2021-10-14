Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid positive again, but vaccination keeps symptoms mild, says Pragya Jaiswal
telugu cinema

Covid positive again, but vaccination keeps symptoms mild, says Pragya Jaiswal

Actor Pragya Jaiswal, who has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time, says she is recovering well as this time, she was vaccinated.
Pragya Jaiswal will soon be seen alongside actor Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 11:06 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

Actor Pragya Jaiswal, who is fully vaccinated, has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. Just last week, Jaiswal went back to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming Telugu film, Akhanda.

Ask her if she contracted the virus on the sets of while travelling, she says, “I’m not sure about how I got the virus because I have been travelling and shooting constantly for quite some time, and was just on the go, especially in the last 10-15 days, so it’s really hard to know for sure.”

The actor, who is currently under self quarantine at her home in Mumbai shares that her symptoms started with “fever, cold and headaches, following which I got my test done, which came out positive.”

Jaiswal, who will be seen alongside actor Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth, informs that she is “doing much better now” and adds that she is not scared to get back to the set after she fully recovers.

RELATED STORIES

“I will not hesitate to get in front of the camera without a mask, because that is something that I truly love. But I will make sure I’m following all the safety precautions even more going forward,” she shares.

The actor also adds that the vaccine does protect one against severe symptoms of the infection. “I am speaking from experience. My symptoms this time are much milder than last time, and that’s really important to curb the virus, and keep us along with our loved ones safe and healthy. I would strongly urge everyone to not take the virus for granted because it is still very much around, and also to get vaccinated,” she concludes.

