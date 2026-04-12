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Dacoit box office collection day 3: Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur film barely shows any growth, collects 20 crore

Dacoit box office collection day 3: The film was initially set to release on March 19 but was postponed to avoid clash from Dhurandhar 2

Apr 12, 2026 10:24 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Dacoit box office collection day 3: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Dacoit released in theatres after facing many delays. The film was billed as an action entertainer, but reviews have been mixed so far. Although viewers loved the performances, many felt the screenplay could have been tighter. The film did a decent opening at the box office so far. Let us see if the film has shown improvement in its first weekend.

Dacoit box office

Dacoit box office collection day 3: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the film.

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dacoit collected 6.59 crore on its third day of release. The film has barely shown any growth, even though it is its first Sunday. The film opened on Friday at 6.55 crore, and collected 6.85 crore on the second day. This brings the total India gross collections to 23.41 crore and the total India net to 19.99 crore so far.

The film's release date was postponed from March 19. At the trailer launch, Adivi was asked about the change in release date of the film. He said, “We were going to release it on March 19 and for the South version the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu new year is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar's phenomenal Dhurandhar.”

The film is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Dacoit is co-presented by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Dacoit’s biggest flaw is how relentlessly generic its storytelling feels. This is a plot we’ve seen far too often: two people fall in love, one walks away, the other seeks revenge, they reunite, sparks reignite, and everything unfolds exactly as expected.”

 
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